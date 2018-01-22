× Water main break closes Messer Road; John Rolfe Middle to open on time

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break has closed northbound Messer Road, near John Rolfe Middle School, in eastern Henrico.

“At this time, water service to the school is not impacted, and we are planning to have a normal start to the school day,” a Henrico Schools spokesperson said. “Please be advised that Messer Road northbound will be closed to all northbound traffic between Michael Robinson Way and Wilson Road while repairs are made.”

The county was unable to provide an estimate on when the water main would be repaired.

This is a developing story.

MORE BREAKING NEWS out of Henrico this AM. Police have Messer Rd blocked off at Michael Robinson Way & Wilson Rd bc of water main break @CBS6 @KristenLuehrs pic.twitter.com/k9wTKh76dy — Jasmine Norwood (@JasNorwood) January 22, 2018

CLOSER LOOK at water main break in front of John Rolfe Middle School. Police say Messer Rd will be closed for a while — cars & buses rerouted but Henrico Schools say school will still open. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/syOKMiZf6L — Jasmine Norwood (@JasNorwood) January 22, 2018