Henrico firefighters rescue driver after car runs off I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was listed in critical condition after his car ran off Interstate I-295, near the I-64 interchange, in eastern Henrico County.
The driver flipped his car, and ended up in a ditch along the side of I-295 south, near Exit 28A, before 6 a.m. Monday, according to police.
There was water in the ditch and Henrico Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to rescue the man.
Fire Officials said it took 10 minutes to extricate the man from his car.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.
The northbound left shoulder and left lane closed, along with the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and center lane, were closed immediately after the crash.
