Man in serious condition after Henrico single-vehicle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man is in serious condition after being injured in a single-vehicle crash in Henrico County Monday afternoon.

Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to a single vehicle crash in the 3300 block of Meadow Road at around 4:34 p.m.

Upon arrival, units located a sole occupant of the vehicle was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Henrico Police Crash Team is currently investigating the crash.

Police say it is undetermined if speed or alcohol is involved was involved in the crash.

37.525703 -77.247778