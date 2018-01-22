Hanover camera captures ‘suspicious’ neighborhood situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover investigators are looking for information after one car was stolen and several other cars entered and over the weekend.

"Deputies responded to the Rutland subdivision for a report of a suspicious situation [on Saturday, January 20]. Once on scene, deputies observed several individuals flee from the neighborhood," Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sergeant James Cooper said. "Deputies began their investigation and determined that numerous unlocked vehicles had been entered and had property stolen throughout the Rutland, Cool Spring Forest and the Villages at Cool Spring subdivisions."

A gold 2003 Cadillac was also reported stolen from the Villages at Cool Spring neighborhood.

A security camera in the area captured images of people attempting to open cars doors early Saturday morning.

"The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office requests that any citizen that lives in the area where these crimes were committed and has an exterior security camera, please check their footage and contact the Sheriff’s Office if anything suspicious is noticed," Cooper said.

"Once again, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office strongly urges everyone to lock your vehicle(s), remove your keys and to remove all valuables any time your vehicle is unattended."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.