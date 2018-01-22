Shots fired in Henrico neighborhood after ‘dispute’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police descended upon a Henrico neighborhood, between Hungary Road and Woodman Road in the central portion of the county, after shots were fired following a dispute.

“Officers responded to the area 1800 block of Convair Lane [at about 4:45 a.m. Monday] regarding a dispute. Officers discovered shots had been fired, but there were no injuries,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Henrico Police Department is not looking for any suspects, nor is there any danger to the public.”

Five hours after the initial call, police remain on scene in the neighborhood.

Neighbors along Electra Lane reported seeing police in tactical gear on their street.

Photos taken in the neighborhood showed multiple police and EMS vehicles.

Crime Insider sources indicated the situation involves a “barricaded person” who might have a weapon.

