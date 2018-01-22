Tests coming Monday for ‘feisty’ bobcat who went on 50-mile trip stuck in car grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNESBORO, Va. -- More tests are scheduled to be completed Monday on the bobcat that got stuck in a car grill and rode 50 miles to Richmond on Thanksgiving Day.

The bobcat's wild ride began Thanksgiving morning after it ran out onto the road and in front of a woman driving from Gloucester to Richmond.

The woman discovered the bobcat lodged in the grill of her Prius after she parked at VCU.

Richmond Animal Care and Control was called and rescued the bobcat. The animal was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment.

"Upon arrival, the bobcat was bright, alert, and growling," a Wildlife Center of Virginia spokesperson said. "The cat’s head movements indicated the presence of head trauma and possible vision loss."

Further examination revealed the bobcat suffered a jaw fracture, bruised lungs and a large laceration on its back. By mid-December, veterinarians could no longer see the laceration so it appears to have healed nicely.

Wildlife Center of Virginia officials said additional radiographs on the bobcat’s injured jaw will take place on Jan. 22.

Officials posted on Jan. 9 that the big cat continues to "quietly recover in the Center’s Bear Pens" and is still eating her daily “rat slurry.”

Since the animal took to the blenderized rat parts, veterinarians speculated that the bobcat's hairline mandibular fracture was uncomfortable. Officials said the blended food was a good option for delivering pain medications.

"Dr. Alexa continues to be encouraged by the Bobcat’s feisty attitude – she admits that checking on the bobcat is mildly terrifying each day since the Bobcat likes to growl and lunge at her human caregivers," officials shared on Dec. 21.

Additionally, officials said staffers are limiting their exposure with the animal to reduce stress for the cat.