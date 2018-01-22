× Awful Arthur’s seafood restaurant coming back to Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A seafood restaurant chain is coming back to Henrico County, dropping anchor in the Gleneagles Shopping Center.

Awful Arthur’s Seafood Co. is taking over the 4,200-square-foot space at 10426 Ridgefield Parkway, which previously housed Union Table & Tap until its closure in February 2017.

Mel Burns, who owns the Awful Arthur’s locations in Mechanicsville and Midlothian, confirmed the restaurant is looking to move in pending upgrades to the space. He would not say when it would open.

Brokers Reilly Marchant and Allyson Wiggins with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the lease.

In addition to Burns’ locations, Awful Arthur’s has restaurants operated by other owners in Roanoke and Salem, Virginia, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and St. Michaels, Maryland.

The brand was first launched as Awful Arthur’s Oyster Bar by Arthur W. Webb II in Urbanna in the 1990s – part of a trifecta of once-popular Northern Neck restaurants that also included Tex-Urbanna and Awfully Sweet.

