Antoinette Essa helps children from families in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Three Kings event, also called El Juguetazo, provides at least one new toy to children from families in need in the Richmond area.

The event is celebrated in many Latino cultures to keep alive the tradition of Three Kings giving gifts to the Baby Jesus.

The Three Kings event is presented by the Chesterfield County Multicultural Liaison.

Juan Santacoloma, the county’s multicultural liaison, made a plea for gift cards for the older children ahead on the event.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, CBS 6 anchor Antoinette Essa, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, answered that plea with a big surprise.

“You put a plea out, asking for gift cards for the older children. Well, CBS 6 is giving you 10 gift cards, $25 each for you to hand out at this weekend’s Three Kings event,” said Essa.

“I really appreciate it. I’m more than sure the children will appreciate it more,” said Santacoloma.

CBS 6 Gives is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

