Warmer weather will bring threat of thunderstorms this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Spring-like warmth will continue through Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Some isolated 70° temperatures are possible Monday and Tuesday.

Showers will move into the area late Monday night into daybreak Tuesday. A strong cold front may cause some thunderstorms Tuesday morning through the early afternoon. There could be some wind gusts over 30 or 40 mph as the system passes by. Rainfall amounts will likely be between a tenth and one-half inch.

Even with some rain and snow this month, we are running over one-half inch below normal for January. Precipitation deficits since last September are around three inches in Richmond. Deficits in other parts of the metro and Commonwealth are even higher, which puts those locations in the moderate drought category.

Another storm is expected to bring heavier amounts of rain next Sunday into Monday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: