The five-time NFL champion New England Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

And the Philadelphia Eagles will play in their first Super Bowl in 13 years after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

Super Bowl LII is February 4.

