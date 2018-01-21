Gas station clerk saw man lying in middle of street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 45-year-old who died after he was hit by a car on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Lt. D. Sumner with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 10000 block of Hull Street Road just after 1:20 a.m. after 45-year-old Jonathan Keyes was struck by a sedan as he was crossing the east bound lanes of Hull.

Keyes was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, according to officials.

Gas station worker saw crash

Mark Dunn, an employee of a nearby gas station, said he was working his shift when he saw the crash.

"I came out to sweep the parking lot. I looked over and saw about 10 people surrounding a guy lying on the middle of the street," Dunn said.

Dunn said Keyes was a regular customer at the gas station where he works.

"I was shocked, when I found out that it was somebody that I knew," Dunn said.

Another employee who knew Keyes said the man had moved to Chesterfield from Chesapeake for work.

"His sister came in earlier asking about what happened and they were pretty tore up," Stephanie Joyner said. "And it kinda breaks your heart, it makes you want to cry a little bit because they lost somebody that they care that much."

Police said the driver of the car "immediately stopped" and stayed at the scene. There has been no word yet if he is facing any charges.

Sumner said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.