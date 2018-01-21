Partially decomposed human foot found in Va. home’s backyard

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Springfield resident called police to their home Saturday because of possible human remains in their backyard.

Police said officers arrived at the 5900 block of Brunswick Drive and found a partially decomposed human foot, WDCW reported.

Investigators are unclear of the race or gender associated with the remains at this time.

Officers searched the surrounding areas and found additional bones in a nearby backyard, but they appear to be from an animal and are likely unrelated.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has verified that the foot is human and will provide additional investigatory support.