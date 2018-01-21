Boil water advisory lifted for Petersburg neighborhoods

PETERSBURG, Va. – The City of Petersburg has lifted a boil water advisory for some neighborhoods after a water main break on Friday.

The advisory was issued for the following area: Pleasants Lane from Dupuy Road to E. Valor Road, N. Valor Road and S. Valor Road. Valor Road from Pleasants Lane to Young’s Road, to include Magnolia Farms area.

A city spokesperson said the actual watermain repair has been completed, but there is a resulting boil notice in effect until Sunday just before 7 p.m.

This was the second boil water advisory in the city in two days.

There are currently no boil water notices for the city.