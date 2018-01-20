Winter finally takes a break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winter is only about a month old, but it has felt longer thanks to arctic air and multiple snowfalls.

High temperatures have been a roller coaster the past two weeks, ranging from bitterly cold to around 70°.

The majority of the month has featured below-normal high temperatures.

And other than two days, the entire month has had below-normal low temperatures. The low of -3° shattered an old record and was the coldest in 33 years.

We are now experiencing a major pattern shift that will bring warmer weather. The worst of the Arctic air will stay in northern Canada, and any cold weather we see the rest of the month will be brief.

Highs this week will be primarily in the 50s and 60s, well above our normal values in the upper 40s. A cold front on Tuesday will bring briefly colder weather mid-week, but even those temperatures will still be fairly mild.

Warmer weather is expected again next weekend, followed by some colder air at the beginning of the following week.

