× Motorcyclist killed after collision with Jeep in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — State Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left a man dead Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to the crash on Goodes Bridge Road at approximately 11:29 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Jeep Wrangler heading east was making a left hand turn into the Southern States department store parking lot when it veered into the path of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west and struck it.

The 53-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle due to the impact of the collision and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending the notification of his next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with CBS 6 for updates on this developing story.