RICHMOND, Va. --

Black History Museum - Saturday January, 20 9 am - 5 pm

North of Broad Downtown Neighborhood Redevelopment Project Community Workshops at the Black History Museum, Cedar Street Baptist Church, Belmont United Methodist Church, Westover Hills United Methodist Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church. For more information visit rfdowntownrva.com.

VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras!

Saturday, Feb 3, 7–11:30 pm, Dessert and Coffee Lounge 8:30–11:30 pm. Travel through space and time from ancient China to 20th-century Black America to modern-day RVA, all in one night. The journey also includes a free drink ticket, free parking, and appetizers plus a Dessert Lounge from 8:30-11:30 pm. Cash bar available. Attire: Museum Chic. Hosted by Kelli Lemon in the Marble Hall Classic Hip-Hop and R&B with Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B. In the Atrium Live soul, R&B, Funk, and Jazz by Legacy Band and in the Claiborne Robertson Room: Dessert Lounge NEW. For more information visit https://www.vmfa.museum/calendar/events/vmfa-after-hours-4/ or visit http://blackhistorymuseum.org/