× Weekend Events: Richmond Fishing Expo, VibeFrost & Murder Mystery Theater

RICHMOND, Va. —

The Richmond Fishing Expo is back in Central Virginia January 19 – 21, Friday 9am-7pm, Saturday 9am-7pm, Sunday 10am-5pm, at Meadow Event Park, Doswell. The Richmond Fishing Expo has the largest array of tackle, experts and professional talent and all you need to start the season. More details visit http://www.richmondfishingexpo.com/

The Music of Billy Joel on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00pm

Experience Joel’s music in a whole new way when the Richmond Symphony is joined by Michael Cavanaugh at the Dominion Energy Center. Michael was handpicked by Mr. Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin’ Out! He received both a Tony and Grammy nomination in the lead role. Billboard has called him “The New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook.” He currently tours with four different symphony productions: The Music of Billy Joel and more, The Music of Elton John and More, Singer Songwriters: The music of Paul Simon, James Taylor and Neil Diamond as well as a Rockin’ Christmas Pops show. For more information visit National Endowment for the Arts. Visit www.richmondsymphony.com.

The Chesterfield County Public Library and the Sisters in Crime Central Virginia will host a murder mystery theater – an interactive event that allows participants to take on a role of detective to help solve a crime. The popular program has been extended to two nights and will take place on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m. at Clover Hill Library, 6701 Deer Run Dr., Midlothian, 23112.The fundraiser for the Friends of the Chesterfield County Public Library will include wine, beer and desserts. Tickets cost $35.00 each or two for $60. For more information and to register, call 751-2275 or visit http://library.chesterfield.gov.

An Evening with Erica Armstrong Dunbar, Chesterfield County Public Library will host author, historian and lecturer Erica Armstrong Dunbar, Ph.D., author of “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge.” The book was a finalist for the 2017 National Book Award for nonfiction. Saturday, January 27, 7-8:30 p.m. at Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield. For more information call 804-751-2275 or visit http://library.chesterfield.gov.

FINDING NEVERLAND Tuesday, January 30 through Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Broadway In Richmond at Altria Theater 6 N. Laurel St. Richmond. Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up – one of the most beloved stories of all time. For details visit www.BroadwayInRichmond.com.

The Return of the Soul Image Film Festival, Saturday, January 20, from noon – 10 pm

Created by Brad Johnson AKA Elbravador is back for its second annual Soul Image Film Festival geared towards local Independent Film Makers. This year’s festival features the first African American Bond girl Trina Parks, Star of “Sparkle” formerly Tony King, now Malik Farrakhan, Cree Native American photographer of Hip Hop Culture, featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stones and Time Magazine Ernie Paniccioli and for the after party Hip Hop Artists Roxanne Shante. The Festival happens at Four Points Sheraton, near White Oak, 4700 South Laburnum Avenue. Tickets are $25, for more information visit www.soulimagefilmfestivaleventbrite.com or call 804-350-3215. Or check out the Facebook Page Soul Image Film Festival (https://www.facebook.com/events/552458538430588/)

The Poe Museum’s Birthday Bash 2018 – January 20th, noon until midnight

Experience the world’s largest annual celebration of Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday with an entire day of music, performances, tours, and birthday cake. There will be light refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets for the event are $8.00 and can be purchased at the door or online at poemuseum.org/birthday-bash or call 804-648-5523.

Max’s Positive Vibe Café VibeFrost 2018 – Saturday, January 20, 6 p.m. 10:30 PM

A great night of music with The Cary Street Ramblers, Burrito Riders League, The Hullabaloos, The Taters and Tin Can Fish Band. Your $5 minimum admission donation to the Positive Vibe Foundation aids in the training of people with disabilities for work in the food service industry. And you know that the Vibe will have some extraordinary specials to go with their innovative cuisine, local craft beers and full bar. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/552637221754108/ or call 804-560-9622.

VMFA After Hours: One Night. Two Parties. Three Eras!

Saturday, Feb 3, 7–11:30 pm, Dessert and Coffee Lounge 8:30–11:30 pm. Travel through space and time from ancient China to 20th-century Black America to modern-day RVA, all in one night. The journey also includes a free drink ticket, free parking, and appetizers plus a Dessert Lounge from 8:30-11:30 pm. Cash bar available. Attire: Museum Chic. Hosted by Kelli Lemon in the Marble Hall Classic Hip-Hop and R&B with Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B. In the Atrium Live soul, R&B, Funk, and Jazz by Legacy Band and in the Claiborne Robertson Room: Dessert Lounge NEW. For more information visit https://www.vmfa.museum/calendar/events/vmfa-after-hours-4/ or visit http://blackhistorymuseum.org/

Saturday January, 20 9 am – 5 pm

North of Broad Downtown Neighborhood Redevelopment Project Community Workshops at the Black History Museum, Cedar Street Baptist Church, Belmont United Methodist Church, Westover Hills United Methodist Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church. For more information visit rfdowntownrva.com.