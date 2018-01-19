Virginia business removes post advertising Tide Pod-themed doughnuts after backlash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk business removed a Facebook post advertising Tide Pod-themed doughnuts after receiving criticism online.

A WTKR viewer sent a screenshot of the post by O’doodleDoo’s Donuts before it was taken down:

The doughnuts had frosting on top of them that looked like Tide Pods, a playful nod to the “Tide Pod challenge” circulating the Internet. It’s the latest social media challenge that comes with some dangerous risks: People recording themselves eating Tide laundry pods after social media memes compared the cleaning product to food.

YouTube recently said it’s taking down clips that show people taking bites of the pods. The videos have become an online craze among teenagers, prompting widespread health and safety warnings.

Doctors are telling people not to eat the pods due to serious health risks.

“You’ll get burns to the skin, burns to the eye, a lot of problems that are more severe burns to the respiratory tract, burns to the esophagus,” Dr. Joe Krug of St. Vincent Health.