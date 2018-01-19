× Chesterfield man killed in Richmond crime

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified a Chesterfield man as the victim in a fatal Richmond shooting.

Thomas E. Bradley, III, 24, of North Chesterfield, died Thursday afternoon at the hospital.

He was found shot earlier Thursday morning inside a home on Larne Avenue in Richmond’s Swansboro West neighborhood.

“At approximately 12:39 a.m., Thursday, January 18, Richmond Police officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Larne Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Thomas E. Bradley, III, 24, of the 1600 block of Stone River Road, North Chesterfield, lying on the floor. He had been shot,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Bradley was transported to a local hospital where he died that afternoon.”

Police asked anyone with information call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

