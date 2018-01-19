Richmond Police help blind woman living in storage unit in freezing temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police said that they recently found a woman staying in a storage unit in below freezing temperatures. Police said that Second Precinct Officer Jason Reese recently responded to a call for a welfare check for a reported blind, wheelchair bound amputee who was stranded.

Officer Reese discovered the woman had been staying in a storage unit in below freezing temperatures. Reese took it upon himself to take the woman to a hotel and paid for a room for her for two days.

“I just try to do things that I’d want an officer to do for my family members,” Officer Reese said, when asked about the help he offered.

Police said that she also will have a place to stay after her days at the hotel. They said she has been connected with more resources in the city to get more help.