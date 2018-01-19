× Smoky situation prompts Cosby High School evacuation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Cosby High School in Midlothian was evacuated Friday afternoon after a school administrator reported smoke in the school cafeteria.

“We immediately evacuated and made an announcement for students to take their belongings as they exited the classroom,” principal Ben Snyder said in a letter to parents. “The fire department arrived and confirmed there was an issue with our air handler system in the commons that caused a belt to overheat and produce smoke.”

The students were dismissed from school from their evacuation locations because the fire department gave the all-clear after the normal dismissal time.

“Students who did not take their belongings prior to evacuating will have them secured over the weekend in their teacher’s classroom where they were left,” Snyder said.

The fire department was called at about 1:40 p.m.