Chesterfield rescue squad volunteer indicted for rape at station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. –Timothy Wayne Wilson, a former member of the Ettrick-Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad who accused of a rape that police said occurred in May 2017 at the squad's facility, was officially indicted Jan. 16, 2018 on felony rape charges.

Police received a report that a female victim was raped by a known male suspect at the facility on River Road around 9:30 p.m. on May 6, 2017.

The victim and suspect both knew each other and were volunteers with the rescue squad, police said.

Wilson, age 37 and the father of three children, was arrested at the facility and charged with rape.

He was not formally indicted until Jan. 16, 2018. Legal analyst Todd Stone said explained the seven-month gap between arrest and indictment. If the suspect is directly indicted, then he does not have a preliminary hearing. This means the victim won't have to testify at a preliminary hearing.

Many in the rural community were shocked and expressed doubt that Wilson committed the crime.

“I don’t believe he would jeopardize the communities name, his parent’s name, the rescue squad, any of it. His own name, I don’t believe he would jeopardize it, I really don’t,” said Judy Keller in a previous interview.

Anyone with further information on the incident should either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.