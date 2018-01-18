× Woman injured after shots fired into door of Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. – A woman has been transported to the hospital after being struck by gunfire while inside a South Richmond apartment Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. at Southwood Apartments in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road.

Investigators say there was a gunfire exchange outside. At some point a bullet went into the door of an apartment and struck the female victim.

The woman was shot and the shoulder and has non-life-threatening.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

37.495070 -77.478551