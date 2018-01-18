× VDOT ‘making progress’ in neighborhoods; interstate and main roads cleared

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The interstates and main roads around Central Virginia are mostly clear of snow and ice, a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) spokesperson said Thursday morning. Crews have now focused their attention on secondary and neighborhood roads.

“Richmond District fleets are distributing salt to melt icy patches and sand to give drivers extra traction. Crew members are also plowing any remaining snow accumulation,” VDOT spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “There is still a potential for refreeze on wet sections of pavement through the evening commute, especially on elevated areas and neighborhood routes. Drivers should be aware that wet pavement could be black ice in some shaded areas and use extra caution.”

Plenty of sunshine Thursday will help the melting process. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 40s. Very dry air will help roads dry out through the afternoon as well. A significant warming trend remains on track for the weekend, with ample sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°.