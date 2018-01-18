Morning freeze followed by afternoon ‘warm-up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures will slowly rise through the morning, making it above the freezing mark between 11 a.m. and Noon. Plenty of sunshine will help the melting process early on.

Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 40s. Very dry air will help roads dry out through the afternoon as well.

A significant warming trend remains on track for the weekend, with ample sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°.

The milder weather will hang around early next week, with the threat of some rain Monday night into Tuesday.