Neighbors urged to boil water after Petersburg water main break

PETERSBURG, Va. — Some neighbors in Petersburg were advised to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it after a water main break in the city. Failure to do so, the city said, could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

The areas in question include High Street from Lafayette to University and Plum Street from Hurt to Cross.

“This precaution is necessary because a water main repair that resulted in loss of pressure,” a city spokesperson said. “Petersburg Utilities Department will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water.”

The city said it could take 24 to 48 hours to fully flush the system.

The city distributed the following information:

DO NOT DRINK TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink.

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, Cool before using, or use bottled water.

If you cannot boil your tap water.

An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to

use liquid household bleach to disinfect water.

The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a

sodium hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25 %.

Public health officials recommend adding 16 drops of bleach (about 1/8 teaspoon) to one (1) gallon

of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.