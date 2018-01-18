Who dumped these puppies in the trash?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now offering up to $5,000 as reward for information in a case of puppies tossed into Virginia dumpsters.

Eight puppies were discovered Saturday, January 6, by a man on Davis Mill Road in Nottaway County. Two of the eight did not survive. The puppies were estimated to be about 10-days old at the time.

Two weeks earlier, on December 22, a couple throwing trash away found four puppies in another dumpster, 11 miles away, on Bible Road.

Sanctuary Rescue volunteers are nursing the eight surviving puppies -- from the two litters -- back to health.

"Somebody put them in an empty dog food bag and proceeded to just dispose of them like they were trash and put them in the dumpster to die,” Sanctuary Rescue Vet Care Coordinator Nicole Kennedy. "It’s very heartbreaking; they should have their mother. They should have the other litter mates that didn’t make it."

Once the puppies are healthy enough, they will be put up for adoption.

PETA hopes its newly-announced reward will help lead to an arrest in the case.

"At least one person out there stuffed defenseless puppies into a dumpster in the dead of winter and walked away," PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien said. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever left these dogs to die can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Nottoway County Sheriff's Office at 434-645-9044.