No Bake Cheesecake with a splash of Bailey’s

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher whipped up a delicious adults only no bake cheesecake in the kitchen with Cheryl. You can visit Leanne at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

SWEET LEANNE’S BAILEYS CHEESECAKE CUPS

Ingredients:

8- oz cream cheese (soften)

¼ cup sugar

2- Tblsp cocoa powder

2- Tblsp Baileys

½ tsp vanilla

Cream mixture

1/2 – cup whipping cream

1- Tblsp Baileys

1- Tblsp cocoa powder

1 ½ – Tblsp powdered sugar

8- oreos (crushed)

Directions:

In mixing bowl beat cream cheese, sugar and cocoa together until smooth.

Add Baileys and vanilla and continue to stir until blended well

In another cold mixing bowl place in whipping cream and whip until thicken.

Add in Baileys, cocoa powder and powdered sugar, blend until stiff peaks

To make cups place small amount of cookie crumbs in each cup

Place ½ of the cream cheese mixture between the cups evenly.

Next, place ½ of the whip cream mixture on top

Continue to layer a second layer.

Serve with oreo or cherry on top