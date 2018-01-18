No Bake Cheesecake with a splash of Bailey’s

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher whipped up a delicious adults only no bake cheesecake in the kitchen with Cheryl. You can visit Leanne at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.
SWEET LEANNE’S BAILEYS CHEESECAKE CUPS
Ingredients:
8- oz cream cheese (soften)
¼ cup sugar
2- Tblsp cocoa powder
2- Tblsp Baileys
½ tsp vanilla
Cream mixture
1/2 – cup whipping cream
1- Tblsp Baileys
1- Tblsp cocoa powder
1 ½ – Tblsp powdered sugar
8- oreos (crushed)
Directions:
In mixing bowl beat cream cheese, sugar and cocoa together until smooth.
Add Baileys and vanilla and continue to stir until blended well
In another cold mixing bowl place in whipping cream and whip until thicken.
Add in Baileys, cocoa powder and powdered sugar, blend until stiff peaks
To make cups place small amount of cookie crumbs in each cup
Place ½ of the cream cheese mixture between the cups evenly.
Next, place ½ of the whip cream mixture on top
Continue to layer a second layer.
Serve with oreo or cherry on top