Damaged pump spills gas, closes Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police, Fire, and EMS crews have responded to a gasoline spill reported at a Raceway gas station on Midlothian Turnpike, near old Warwick Road, in South Richmond. Traffic in the area is being re-routed away from the gas station for safety reasons.

An employee at the gas station said it appeared someone damaged a fuel pump overnight in an effort to obtain free gasoline.

The damaged pump spilled approximately 25 - 30 gallons of fuel, Richmond Fire Capt. Earl Dyer said.

Firefighters on scene called the gas spill "significant."

Most of the gasoline was contained to the gas station property. Some of the gasoline, about one to two gallons, spilled into a storm water drain.

The spill was reported at about 6:09 a.m., when employees arrived to work.

It was initially unclear when the pump was damaged and when the spill began.

Dyer said said Thursday's sub-freezing temperatures helped firefighters in that ice formed around some of the gasoline, keeping it somewhat contained. The cold weather also helped prevent fumes from spreading too far, he said.

No one was injured in this incident.

This is a developing story.

