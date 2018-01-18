“Illegal Thursday” with Big Herm

RICHMOND, Va – Local Richmond Caterer Big Herm Baskerville was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to have some fun with Greg & Jessica. His Sizzling Stuffed Sun-Dried Chicken was on today’s menu. Check him out at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

BIG HERM’S SIZZLING STUFF SUN-DRIED CHICKEN

Ingredients:

2- Tblsp olive oil

4- skinless boneless chicken breast

2- tsp salt

1- tsp pepper

4- tsp dried italian season

4- tsp sundried tomato oil

8- slices of mozzarella

8- slices of tomatoes

5- oz sundried tomatoes and oil

Fresh basil

Sauce:

2- garlic cloves (minced)

2- tsp sesame seeds

3- Tblsp brown sugar

1- cup balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Heat oil in skillet on Med. high heat

In small bowl combine salt, pepper and italian season.

Slice breast long ways and lay open

Rub on season mixture then drizzle some sundried oil on top

Place two slices of mozzarella and two tomatoes on one side on chicken

Place fresh basil on top of tomatoes

Fold back over and secure with toothpick

Place in pan and cook 3-4 mins on each side

While chicken is cooking make the sauce.

Place all sauce ingredients in small bowl and wisk together until smooth.

Pour sauce over chicken

Bake for 10 mins on 350 until chicken is completely cooked

Serve with mashed potatoes or pasta