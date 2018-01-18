“Illegal Thursday” with Big Herm

RICHMOND, Va – Local Richmond Caterer Big Herm Baskerville was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to have some fun with Greg & Jessica. His Sizzling Stuffed Sun-Dried Chicken was on today’s menu. Check him out at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.
BIG HERM’S SIZZLING STUFF SUN-DRIED CHICKEN
Ingredients:
2- Tblsp olive oil
4- skinless boneless chicken breast
2- tsp salt
1- tsp pepper
4- tsp dried italian season
4- tsp sundried tomato oil
8- slices of mozzarella
8- slices of tomatoes
5- oz sundried tomatoes and oil
Fresh basil
Sauce:
2- garlic cloves (minced)
2- tsp sesame seeds
3- Tblsp brown sugar
1- cup balsamic vinegar
Directions:
Heat oil in skillet on Med. high heat
In small bowl combine salt, pepper and italian season.
Slice breast long ways and lay open
Rub on season mixture then drizzle some sundried oil on top
Place two slices of mozzarella and two tomatoes on one side on chicken
Place fresh basil on top of tomatoes
Fold back over and secure with toothpick
Place in pan and cook 3-4 mins on each side
While chicken is cooking make the sauce.
Place all sauce ingredients in small bowl and wisk together until smooth.
Pour sauce over chicken
Bake for 10 mins on 350 until chicken is completely cooked
Serve with mashed potatoes or pasta