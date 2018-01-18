Here’s how the snow days have changed your school calendars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Virtually every school aged child in the Richmond-Metro has spent only six days in a classroom in 2018 because of two winter storms that have dropped several inches of snow on the region. Multiple snow days have come as a delight to students, and caused several major school districts to alter their school calendars.

When school is out, creative young minds turn to items like sledding and snowmen. At Richmond's Forest Hill Park, a gaggle of youngsters grouped together to get down the an iced over hill as a sled train.

Rick Mudd, who's children go to school in Hanover, said he loves seeing his kids have fun, but wants them to get back into the routine of going to school every day.

"They do better with routine and getting through the curriculum and that sort of thing," Mudd said.

School districts prepare for the inevitable snow day when they design their school calendar prior to the beginning of school. The largest school districts in Central Virginia have used six snow days so far in 2018, and most have decided on how that will impact their calendar.

Chesterfield County Schools have made the following changes:

February 2 - early release changed to FULL day for students

February 19 - Make up school day

March 16 - early release changed to FULL day for students

April 13 - early release changed to FULL day for students

June 14 & 15 - early release changed to FULL day for students

Beginning April 13, five minutes will be added to each school day

Henrico Schools have made the following changes:

Mid-term exams cancelled and January 23-26 are FULL school days for all students

February 19 - Make up school day

Hanover Schools have made the following changes:

February 8 - early released changed to FULL day for students

February 19 - FULL school day for students

February 22 - early release changed to FULL day for students

Richmond Public School told CBS 6 no changes have been made to their calendar yet, but changes are pending. It is always best to check with your child's school about any calendar changes, no matter where your family lives.

"We might not get out until June 18th!" chuckled Henrico mother Shaquwanna Boiseau.

She brought her young son sledding at Forest Hill Park, just like she did when she was his age. Boiseau said it is a joy seeing her son play in the snow, but she is also ready so have a little more peace and quiet at her home.

"That's fun for me seeing him, but at home, yes, I'm ready for him to go back! He's running through the house screaming, 'No school! It's snow!'" Boiseau said.