RICHMOND, Va – New York Times Best Selling Author Nikki Turner was in the studio to talk about her new project, “I am millionaire minded” a vision board workshop that can help you chart your course for setting and achieving your goals. Nikki’s Richmond workshop will be held Thursday, January 25th from 6pm – 10pm at 5206 Nine Mile Rd.

For more information go to http://www.iammillionaireminded.com​