× More than 60 crashes reported on snowy Virginia interstates

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police responded to more than 60 crashes on Virginia interstates during Wednesday’s snowfall.

“Highways across much of western and central Virginia continue to be impacted by the falling snow in those regions,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. “As 10:15 a.m., Wednesday (Jan. 17), Virginia State Police troopers are responding to 61 traffic crashes and 6 disabled vehicles statewide.”

Here’s a region-by-region breakdown:

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes = 7

Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes = 6

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes = 16

Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes =8

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes = 2

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes = 17

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes =3

Most of the crashes involved only vehicle damage, police said.

The snow was expected to end from northwest to southeast into Wednesday afternoon.