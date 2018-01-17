More than 268 crashes reported on snowy Virginia interstates

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police responded to more than 268 crashes on Virginia interstates during Wednesday's snowfall. The majority of the crashes involve only damage to vehicles.
There was a traffic fatality Wednesday morning (Jan. 17) in Gloucester County, but there was no snow at the time it occurred and the cause, therefore, is not weather-related.
As 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, there are 41 reported traffic crashes that State Troopers are responding to across the Commonwealth.
Here's a current region-by-region breakdown:
Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)
Traffic Crashes= 3
Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)
Traffic Crashes=1
Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)
Traffic Crashes=8
Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)
Traffic Crashes=3
Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)
Traffic Crashes=4
Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)
Traffic Crashes=25
Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)
Traffic Crashes=0
Most of the crashes involved only vehicle damage, police said.
The snow was expected to end from northwest to southeast into Wednesday afternoon.