More than 268 crashes reported on snowy Virginia interstates

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police responded to more than 268 crashes on Virginia interstates during Wednesday's snowfall. The majority of the crashes involve only damage to vehicles.

There was a traffic fatality Wednesday morning (Jan. 17) in Gloucester County, but there was no snow at the time it occurred and the cause, therefore, is not weather-related.

As 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, there are 41 reported traffic crashes that State Troopers are responding to across the Commonwealth.

Here's a current region-by-region breakdown:

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes= 3

Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes=1

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes=8

Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes=3

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=4

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes=25

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes=0

Most of the crashes involved only vehicle damage, police said.

The snow was expected to end from northwest to southeast into Wednesday afternoon.