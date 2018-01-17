Vehicle drives off bridge, lands on Richmond railroad tracks

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Fire crews have responded to a crash after a vehicle drove off a bridge and landed on railroad tracks.

The crash happened on the Lombardy Street railroad overpass, said officials. The overpass is located near the 1301 block of N. Lombardy Street.

Two people were removed from the crashed car. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The railroad tracks are shut down from incoming traffic.

There is no word if winter weather played a role in the crash.

