VDOT warns drivers to watch out for refreeze making commute slick

RICHMOND, Va. — As snowfall extends into the afternoon hours, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continue to plow and treat the Richmond District’s approximately 19,000 lane miles in 24-hour operations.

All roads in the Richmond District remain in clear to moderate condition, meaning that anything from icy patches to snow coverage is possible.

An overnight drop in temperatures will increase the possibility of refreeze on wet pavement, so crews will continue to tackle icy patches as they form.

Drivers should continue to avoid unnecessary travel overnight as refreeze potential will be elevated into the morning hours Thursday.

Motorists who must travel late tonight and early tomorrow should use extra caution and practice the following tips for safe winter driving: