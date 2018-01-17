❄️Updated snow forecast❄️
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia weather closings and delays here

Snow Snaps: Share your January 17 snow day photos

Posted 8:55 am, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:39AM, January 17, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — As the snow falls in Richmond, share your favorite snow snaps with CBS 6.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline
Submit your photo