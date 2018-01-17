RICHMOND, Va. — As the snow falls in Richmond, share your favorite snow snaps with CBS 6.
Snow Snaps: Share your January 17 snow day photos
-
How much snow will fall in Central Virginia
-
Snow will accumulate overnight, cover untreated roads
-
Show off your best snow pics, we might show them on TV
-
Show off your best snow pics, we might show them on TV
-
When will snow start? Hour-by-hour look at ❄️ winter storm in Virginia
-
-
Hour-by-hour look at ❄️ winter storm in Virginia
-
Mostly sunny Sunday; highs in low 40s
-
❄️Congrats to first snowfall contest winner!⛄
-
Some after-school activities cancelled ahead of storm system
-
Winter storm warning for Richmond metro
-
-
Mid-week snow possible as cold weather hangs on
-
Will the weather cooperate with your Thanksgiving travel plans?
-
Watch CBS 6 winter weather coverage