Richmond runs over Rams 67-52

Richmond, Va. - Behind 17 points from Grant Golden and an uncharacteristically strong team rebounding effort, the Richmond Spiders built a big second half lead and cruised to a 67-52 win over VCU at the Siegel Center.

The Spiders shot 58% from the field in the second half, and 54% for the game while limiting the Rams to only 34% shooting and a point total more than 20 points below their season average. The Spiders also outscored VCU 42-30 in the paint.

Richmond's win was the first in the series since 2015, and was their first road win of the season. VCU (11-8, 3-3 A-10) was led by Justin Tillman and Mike'l Simms who each scored 12.

Richmond (5-13, 3-3 A-10) also got 14 points from Nick Sherod, 12 from De'Monte Buckingham and 11 from Jacob Gilyard.

Both teams are home this Saturday with VCU hosting George Washington at 12:30 while the Spiders entertain LaSalle at 2:30.