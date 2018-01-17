Nikki-Dee announces birth of baby boy

Photo Gallery
RICHMOND, Va. — Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray and her husband David announced the birth of their son Thomas Copeland.
The baby born was born January 16, 2018, at 4:37 p.m.
He weighed 6 lbs 12 oz and measured 20 inches long at birth.
“He is named Thomas for both of my grandfathers and Copeland for David’s mother’s maiden name,” Nikki-Dee shared. “We are over the moon to finally have him here!”
Nikki-Dee wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and thoughts.
