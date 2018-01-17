Kids frolic happily as school days slip away in third snow storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The third system to dump snow on the Richmond metro area also closed schools for the sixth time. Which brought plenty of kids outside to enjoy the free day; sledding, snowboarding and making snowmen – and drinking hot chocolate.

Patrick and Joanna Baber said they wouldn't trade the bonus family time for the world.

"My wife is a school teacher, so she's been out entertaining her for a while so,” said Patrick.

The reality is that most school districts have blown through their snow days, so one way or another some of the days are going to have to be made up.

President’s Day, Feb. 19, is now a full school day for Henrico students; it was a student holiday/staff professional development day. Other school systems are also adjusting their calendars.

"It's kinda hard getting back into the swing of things once you have a few days off,” said Joanna.

By the end of the week, the forecast calls for sixty-degree temperatures – and perhaps a return to everyone’s normal routine.