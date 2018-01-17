× ACC releases 2018 football schedules for Hoos and Hokies

Greensboro, NC. – The ACC has released it’s 2018 football schedules and both Virginia and Virginia Tech will be playing in prime time throughout the season.

Notre Dame makes it’s first ever trip to Blacksburg on October 6th, and the Hokies make a Thursday night home appearance on October 25th against Georgia Tech.

Tech opens on the road at Florida state, the first time they have played the Seminoles since 2012.

“We are excited to have seven home games at Lane Stadium in 2018,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “I know our fans always look forward to Thursday night games in Blacksburg, but I’m just as enthused about having three of our final four ACC games at home to close out the regular season.

“Opening the season at Florida State will be a tremendous challenge, but we always embrace the opportunity to showcase our program on a national stage,” he continued. “Our staff and our team appreciate the unwavering support of Hokie Nation wherever we play. We look forward to seeing our fans at home and on the road again in 2018.”

All 2018 football ticket information will be available for fans in early February, with season ticket renewals beginning the days following. For 2017 season ticket holders, the deadline to renew your seats is March 16. The deadline to submit a gift to the Hokie Scholarship Fund for priority seating is March 31.

Fans can also now enter a sweepstakes to win single-game tickets to a Virginia Tech football game this season. To enter, click here.

2018 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at Florida State

Sept. 8 – WILLIAM AND MARY

Sept. 15 – EAST CAROLINA

Sept. 22 – at Old Dominion

Sept. 29 – at Duke

Oct. 6 – NOTRE DAME

Oct. 13 – at North Carolina

Oct. 25 – GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 3 – BOSTON COLLEGE

Nov. 10 – at Pittsburgh

Nov. 17 – MIAMI

Nov. 23 – VIRGINIA

Virginia opens their season on September 1st against Richmond, and will play twice on Friday nights. (Nov 2nd vs. Pitt and Nov 23rd at Virginia Tech)

The Cavaliers have a bye week on Oct. 6. UVA does not face ACC foes Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Syracuse and Wake Forest in 2018.

2018 Virginia Football Schedule

Sept. 1 RICHMOND

Sept. 8 at Indiana

Sept. 15 OHIO

Sept. 22 LOUISVILLE

Sept. 29 at NC State

Oct. 13 MIAMI

Oct. 20 at Duke

Oct. 27 NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 2 PITT (Fri.)

Nov. 10 LIBERTY

Nov. 17 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 23 at Virginia Tech (Fri.)