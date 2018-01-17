× 2nd Annual “The Soul Image Film Festival”

RICHMOND, Va. —

The Return of the Soul Image Film Festival, created by Brad Johnson AKA Elbravador is back for its second annual Soul Image Film Festival geared towards local Independent Film Makers. This year’s festival features the first African American Bond girl Trina Parks, Star of “Sparkle” formerly Tony King, now Malik Farrakhan, Cree Native American photographer of Hip Hop Culture, featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stones and Time Magazine Ernie Paniccioli and for the after party Hip Hop Artists Roxanne Shante.

The Festival happens at Four Points Sheraton, near White Oak, 4700 South Laburnum Avenue, Saturday, January 20, from noon – 10 pm. Tickets are $25, for more information visit http://www.soulimagefilmfestivaleventbrite.com or call 804-350-3215. Or check out the Facebook Page Soul Image Film Festival (https://www.facebook.com/events/552458538430588/)