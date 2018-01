RICHMOND, Va – Opening Day might not be until April 13th but the Richmond Flying Squirrels are already getting ready for the season. Megan Agnstadt and Sam Ravech talked about the 8th annual “Hot Stove” Banquet that will benefit the Richmond Flying Squirrels charities. Come on out and enjoy the event that’s happening Thursday, January 25th at the VCU Siegel Center. For more information about the banquet and this season, go to http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com