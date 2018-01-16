× VCU-Richmond to air exclusively on Facebook

The following is a release from VCU athletics about tomorrow night’s VCU/Richmond game:

RICHMOND, Va. – The VCU-Richmond men’s basketball contest on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. will air exclusively on Facebook as part of an Atlantic 10 Conference agreement with Stadium.

A Facebook account is not required to watch Wednesday’s game. Fans can still view the game online for free via the following link:

www.facebook.com/StadiumCollegeBasketball/videos/802354016618023/

Fans can also “like” the Stadium Live Facebook page and view the game via their personal Facebook page.

College basketball conferences, such as the Atlantic 10, own the television broadcast rights for individual schools’ games. The A-10 has entered into a number of national television packages in recent years with networks like ESPN, CBS Sports Network and NBC Sports Network, and is always looking for opportunities to expand the conference’s media footprint. Since it joined the A-10 in 2012, VCU has more than doubled its number of nationally televised men’s basketball games annually.

Although VCU does not have control over Stadium’s and the Atlantic 10’s programming decisions, we respect the league’s aggressive strategy for growing its brand and its media footprint. Recognizing the shift by television viewers away from cable subscriptions, the Atlantic 10 began broadcasting select games on Facebook two years ago. It is our understanding Stadium selected the Jan. 17 VCU-Richmond game as part of this year’s Facebook package because it presents a unique, expansive platform for one of the league’s premier rivalries.