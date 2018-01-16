× VCU basketball match against Richmond will livestream on Facebook

RICHMOND, Va. –In a new twist for the Richmond hoops rivalry between VCU and the University of Richmond, their first match-up of the season will be broadcast exclusively on Facebook.

Stadium Network, who has partnered with Facebook to stream basketball and football games, will produce the 7 p.m. broadcast.

VCU is currently ranked sixth in the Atlantic Ten conference, with a 3-2 record. UR is ranked eighth in the A-10, with a 2-3 conference record.

The Rams versus Spiders battle is just one game selected for Stadium’s season-long package of 47 college basketball games that will be distributed exclusively on Facebook. The action extends through March, featuring matchups from leading conferences such as the Mountain West, West Coast Conference, Conference USA, and the Atlantic 10.

You can watch the livestream here.

The next match-up between the Rams and Spiders will be Feb. 7, at UR, and broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The full schedule of the Facebook-exclusive games can be found below (all times in ET):