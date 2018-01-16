❄️Updated snow forecast❄️
VCU basketball match against Richmond will livestream on Facebook

Posted 1:46 pm, January 16, 2018, by , Updated at 02:41PM, January 16, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. –In a new twist for the Richmond hoops rivalry between VCU and the University of Richmond, their first match-up of the season will be broadcast exclusively on Facebook.

Stadium Network, who has partnered with Facebook to stream basketball and football games, will produce the 7 p.m. broadcast.

VCU is currently ranked sixth in the Atlantic Ten conference, with a 3-2 record. UR is ranked eighth in the A-10, with a 2-3 conference record.

The Rams versus Spiders battle is just one game selected for Stadium’s season-long package of 47 college basketball games that will be distributed exclusively on Facebook. The action extends through March, featuring matchups from leading conferences such as the Mountain West, West Coast Conference, Conference USA, and the Atlantic 10.

You can watch the livestream here. 

The next match-up between the Rams and Spiders will be Feb. 7, at UR, and broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The full schedule of the Facebook-exclusive games can be found below (all times in ET):

Date Day Game Time
1/17/2018 Wednesday Richmond at VCU 7:00 PM
1/17/2018 Wednesday Utah State at Boise State 9:00 PM
1/20/2018 Saturday Saint Louis at UMass 2:00 PM
1/24/2018 Wednesday Rhode Island at Fordham 7:00 PM
1/27/2018 Saturday UTEP at Middle Tennessee 7:00 PM
1/31/2018 Wednesday La Salle at Davidson 7:00 PM
2/1/2018 Thursday Middle Tennessee at ODU 8:00 PM
2/10/2018 Saturday ODU at LA Tech 7:00 PM
2/17/2018 Saturday Middle Tennessee at LA Tech 7:00 PM
2/21/2018 Wednesday Duquense at St. Bonaventure 7:00 PM
2/22/2018 Thursday LA Tech at UTEP 9:00 PM
2/24/2018 Saturday UAB at Middle Tennessee 7:00 PM
3/3/2018 Saturday La Salle at Saint Joseph’s 2:00 PM
3/7/2018 Wednesday MW MBB 1st round – #8 vs. #9 2:00 PM
3/7/2018 Wednesday MW MBB 1st round – #7 vs. #10 4:30 PM
3/7/2018 Wednesday MW MBB 1st round – #6 vs. #11 7:00 PM
3/8/2018 Thursday C-USA MBB Quarterfinal Game 7:30 PM
3/8/2018 Thursday C-USA MBB Quarterfinal Game 10:00 PM

 