Richmond teen indicted on homicide, attempted capital murder charges

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond teen has been indicted on multiple felony charges in connection with a December homicide and a shootout with police on the same day.

James E. Williams Jr., 18, of the 1100 block of Sumpter Street, was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges.

In relation to the Stockton Street homicide:

first-degree murder

malicious wounding

possession of a firearm of a convicted felon

use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (x2)

In relation to officer involved shooting:

attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer

use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

convicted felon possession of a firearm

The incidents occurred on December 14, 2017.

At approximately 5:01 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Stockton Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Antoine Smith Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female was also located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A chaotic scene erupted hours later in Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood on 4th Avenue.

“At approximately 8:27 a.m., an RPD Officer Travis Dooley spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that was seen at a shooting that had occurred minutes earlier in Gilpin Court. Officer Dooley attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away. A short pursuit ensued,” said a police spokesperson.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle was forced to stop in 3300 block of 4th Avenue when the roadway ended at a wooded area. Police say Williams Jr. exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots from an assault-style weapon at officer Dooley, striking his cruiser.

Officer Dooley returned fire, striking Williams Jr.

Williams Jr. is currently in custody on murder charges that occurred in Chesterfield County.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Anyone with information regarding the officer involved shooting that occurred on 4th Avenue is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Burt at (804) 646-3913 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.