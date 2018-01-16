Snow on the way to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold start to the day with areas of fog this Tuesday morning. Skies will be partly sunny today, with cloud cover increasing late in the day ahead of our next storm system.

An upper-level low over the southern Great Lakes will move southeast through the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, spreading accumulating snow over most of the Virginia Piedmont and Tidewater.

The snow will begin around or just after midnight, with snow ending from northwest to southeast in the late morning through mid-afternoon hours Wednesday.

A broad area will fall into the range of 1-3″ of snow, with a slightly higher band of 2-4″ across central and southern Virginia.

The rest of the week with feature dry weather with a gradual warm-up that continues into the weekend. Highs should top the 60-degree mark Sunday afternoon. Rain will be possible early next week, with highs in the low 60s.