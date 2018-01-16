× Chesterfield driver killed on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the Chesterfield man killed in a crash on Route 288 Monday as Joseph Christopher Ward, 29, of North Chesterfield.

Ward was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Route 288, near Route 10, when the truck veered off the road and hit the guardrail.

“The impact caused Ward to veer left striking the guardrail on the left shoulder. Ward then veered right again and traveled along the right shoulder guardrail at the exit to the eastbound Route 10,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Once Ward reached the end of the guardrail, he ran off road right striking a tree.”

Ward, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The crash was reported Monday at about 3:50 p.m.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.