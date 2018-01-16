Chocolate Lover’s Dream

RICHMOND, Va – Local cake designer Michael Hall was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen. Today he gave us a lesson on making homemade chocolate ganache. The yummy chocolate creation can be used a filling or topping. Michael put the decadent drizzle on his signature chocolate cherry cake.
Chocolate Cake Recipe
2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour
1 cup of cocoa
1 tsp baking soda
2 tsp baking powder
1.0 tsp salt
1 1/2 cup of sugar
1 cup chocolate chips, melted
2/3 cup of vegetable oil
1/2 tbsp vanilla extract
3 eggs
1 cup of milk
Chocolate Ganache
8 oz Chocolate (chips, wafers, bars, etc)
8 oz Heavy Cream
2 tbsp of (oil or butter) *** optional ***
Cherry filling
1 lb fresh or frozen cherries, pitted
1/2 cup water
2 tbsp Fresh Lemon juice
2/3 cup Sugar
4 tbsp corn starch
1 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract or flavor
This recipe makes about 6.5 – 7 cups of batter (good amount for 6″ 2 Layer cake or Pound cake). If larger cakes are desired, then increase the contents of the recipe. Oven should be pre-heated to 350 degrees. Cakes bake in 45 – 60 minutes depending on your oven.
Heat heavy cream about 3 minutes, then pour over chocolate. Stir constantly until it mixes completely. You can use an immersion blender to make sure all the chunks are gone. Let cool before using.
For cherry filling bring to a light boil cherries, water, sugar, & lemon juice. Add the corn starch and vanilla then stir constantly until it come the desired thickness. Let cool before using.