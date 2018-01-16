Chocolate Lover’s Dream

RICHMOND, Va – Local cake designer Michael Hall was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen. Today he gave us a lesson on making homemade chocolate ganache. The yummy chocolate creation can be used a filling or topping. Michael put the decadent drizzle on his signature chocolate cherry cake.

Chocolate Cake Recipe

2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour

1 cup of cocoa

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1.0 tsp salt

1 1/2 cup of sugar

1 cup chocolate chips, melted

2/3 cup of vegetable oil

1/2 tbsp vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 cup of milk

Chocolate Ganache

8 oz Chocolate (chips, wafers, bars, etc)

8 oz Heavy Cream

2 tbsp of (oil or butter) *** optional ***

Cherry filling

1 lb fresh or frozen cherries, pitted

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp Fresh Lemon juice

2/3 cup Sugar

4 tbsp corn starch

1 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract or flavor

This recipe makes about 6.5 – 7 cups of batter (good amount for 6″ 2 Layer cake or Pound cake). If larger cakes are desired, then increase the contents of the recipe. Oven should be pre-heated to 350 degrees. Cakes bake in 45 – 60 minutes depending on your oven.

Heat heavy cream about 3 minutes, then pour over chocolate. Stir constantly until it mixes completely. You can use an immersion blender to make sure all the chunks are gone. Let cool before using.