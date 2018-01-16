× 25-year-old Mechanicsville man dies in crash

HENRICO, Va. – A 25-year-old Mechanicsville man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred Jan. 15 just before 3 p.m., at Eubank Road and Glen Alden Drive.

A Honda sedan driven by Christopher Blake Mills was traveling westbound on Eubank Road when it failed to stop for a stop sign. As the Honda entered the intersection, it was struck by a Freightliner truck that was traveling northbound on Glen Alden Drive.

The impact caused the truck to overturn, and then the truck struck a Ford pick-up truck that was stopped on Glen Alden Drive.

Mills was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The other two drivers were not injured.

Neither speed or alcohol are considered factors in this crash, police said. Henrico Police are still investigating the crash.

As news spread about Mills’ death, his friends began posting on social media, writing that he was an amazing person who would easily brighten someone’s day.

This is a developing story, and you can reach out here to share a tip, memory or picture.